2017 Dining Awards

As Roanoke evolves as a destination town, so too do its dining offerings. This year’s winners in our reader polling in 79 categories reflect the diversity and excellence that continues to mark the Roanoke Valley’s collection of great places to dine for every taste preference and price level.

Best Overall Restaurant

Platinum: Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant

Gold: The River & Rail Restaurant

Silver: Blue Apron Restaurant and Red Rooster Bar

Best New Restaurant (opened since July 2015)

Platinum: Fortunato

Gold: The Athens Corner Grill

Silver: The Green Goat / Al Dente (since closed) (tie)

Top Chef

Platinum: Aaron Deal (The River & Rail Restaurant)

Gold: Matthew Lintz (Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant)

Silver: Stephen DiMarco (The Regency Room at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center)

Best Overall Staff

Platinum: Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant

Gold: The River & Rail Restaurant

Silver: Luigi’s Italian Gourmet Restaurant

Best Diner, Drive In or Dive

Platinum: Texas Tavern

Gold: Community Inn

Silver: Angelle’s Diner

Best Farm-To-Table Menu

Platinum: Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant

Gold: The River & Rail Restaurant

Silver: Bent Mountain Bistro

Best Outdoor Dining

Platinum: The Quarter / Village Grill (tie)

Gold: Billy’s

Best Sunday Brunches

Platinum: The Regency Room at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

Gold: Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant

Silver: The River & Rail Restaurant

Best Food Truck

Platinum: Bruno’s GastroTruck / Star City Pig Out (tie)

Gold: Rock & Roll Diner Food Truck

Best Appetizers & Small Plates

Platinum: Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant

Gold: The River & Rail Restaurant

Silver: Blue Apron Restaurant and Red Rooster Bar

