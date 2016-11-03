2017 Dining Awards

The story below is a preview from our November/December 2016 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!
As Roanoke evolves as a destination town, so too do its dining offerings. This year’s winners in our reader polling in 79 categories reflect the diversity and excellence that continues to mark the Roanoke Valley’s collection of great places to dine for every taste preference and price level.
Best Overall Restaurant
Platinum: Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
Gold: The River & Rail Restaurant
Silver: Blue Apron Restaurant and Red Rooster Bar
Best New Restaurant (opened since July 2015)
Platinum: Fortunato
Gold: The Athens Corner Grill
Silver: The Green Goat / Al Dente (since closed) (tie)
Top Chef
Platinum: Aaron Deal (The River & Rail Restaurant)
Gold: Matthew Lintz (Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant)
Silver: Stephen DiMarco (The Regency Room at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center)
Best Overall Staff
Platinum: Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
Gold: The River & Rail Restaurant
Silver: Luigi’s Italian Gourmet Restaurant
Best Diner, Drive In or Dive
Platinum: Texas Tavern
Gold: Community Inn
Silver: Angelle’s Diner
Best Farm-To-Table Menu
Platinum: Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
Gold: The River & Rail Restaurant
Silver: Bent Mountain Bistro
Best Outdoor Dining
Platinum: The Quarter / Village Grill (tie)
Gold: Billy’s
Best Sunday Brunches
Platinum: The Regency Room at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center
Gold: Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
Silver: The River & Rail Restaurant
Best Food Truck
Platinum: Bruno’s GastroTruck / Star City Pig Out (tie)
Gold: Rock & Roll Diner Food Truck
Best Appetizers & Small Plates
Platinum: Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
Gold: The River & Rail Restaurant
Silver: Blue Apron Restaurant and Red Rooster Bar