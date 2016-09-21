× Expand SML Chamber

As Smith Mountain Lake celebrates its 50th anniversary in style, staff and attendees are more excited than ever about the 28th annual Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival. Their new location at Crazy Horse Campground puts the two-day event back on the lake for all to enjoy!

With 29 wineries offering samples of their best vintages, 85+ craft and food vendors (selected through a juried process), and live entertainment by Dragonfly, Fuzzy Logic, and The Embers, the festival is sure to be the best one yet. Held on Saturday, September 24 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, September 25 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., private chalets and VIP tickets are still available for those looking to enhance their Wine Festival experience.

“The need for the event is two-fold,” says Marketing and Communications Manager Annette Stamus. “It boosts the local economy which makes our businesses happy, and it's also a major fundraiser for the Chamber, which is a non-profit; those funds help support the running of the Chamber, Visitor Center, personnel and more.”

This is a 21+ event and while many in attendance live near or at Smith Mountain Lake, there are also many adults traveling from as far as Northern Virginia and North Carolina. Thanks to their enthusiasm for wine, they plan for this festival every year so they don't miss out.

“Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival attracts attendees who are likely to visit us here at the winery throughout the year,” says Keith Toler, director of marketing for Chateau Morrisette. “Over the years we have built a loyal following of people who enjoy our wines and attend the festival. They purchase our wines at the festival, in local retail stores and here at the winery too. It’s a win-win relationship for Chateau Morrisette (or is that wine-wine?).”

While the Wine Festival's main focus is of course the wine, Stamus believes it's also about the unique crafters and local music. Many people come to the festival to hear their favorite local band, as well as visit with their favorite crafter. Rain or shine, the SML Wine Festival offers a spectacular day of outdoor fun!

This annual event is beneficial for local businesses, as it brings in more money for the shops and restaurants (and lake in general) for that weekend. Thanks to the last 28 years, it also encourages more local events that showcase the lake's vibrant community and its citizens.

As a side note, for those attending the festival this year, carpooling is encouraged. There is also a limited designated tent area, and chairs, blankets and umbrellas are welcome. Tickets are $25 for tasters, $15 for non-tasters, when purchased in advance. At-the-gate prices will be $35, and $25, respectively.

Help Smith Mountain Lake continues its 50th anniversary celebration by being a part of the annual Wine Festival! Get tickets and more details on the event on their website here.