An Interview with Sonya Clark, Upcoming Artist Exhibition

× 1 of 5 Expand Provided by Taubman Museum of Art Sonya Clark (American, Born 1967), The Hair Craft Project: Hairstylists with Sonya, 2013, Eleven inkjet photographs, Eleven color photographs: Each 28” x 28”, The Heritage Fund for a Diverse Collection, Frederick Brown Fund, Samuel Putnam Avery Fund, and Helen and Alice Colburn Fund Collection of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston × 2 of 5 Expand Provided by Taubman Museum of Art Sonya Clark (American, Born 1967), The Hair Craft Project: Hairstyles on Canvas, 2013, Silk threads, beads, shells, and yarn on eleven canvases, Nine at 29” x 29”, Two at 33” x 33”, The Heritage Fund for a Diverse Collection, Frederick Brown Fund, Samuel Putnam Avery Fund, and Helen and Alice Colburn Fund Collection of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston × 3 of 5 Expand Provided by Taubman Museum of Art Sonya Clark (American, Born 1967), Pluck and Grow (detail), 2015 – present, Dyed paper, 6’ x 4’, Courtesy of Sonya Clark × 4 of 5 Expand Provided by Taubman Museum of Art Sonya Clark (American, Born 1967), Writer Type (detail), 2016, Found typewriter and artist’s hair, 7” x 10”x 11”, Courtesy of Sonya Clark × 5 of 5 Expand Provided by Taubman Museum of Art Sonya Clark (American, Born 1967), Writer Type (detail), 2016, Found typewriter and artist’s hair, 7” x 10”x 11”, Courtesy of Sonya Clark Prev Next

We always encourage locals and visitors to take a peek inside the Taubman Museum of Art for a dose of fantastic culture and colors. We're excited to see this new exhibit coming soon from Richmond resident (and VCU educator) Sonya Clark. Read our interview with her on her inspirations, advice to aspiring artists, and how she continues to find art everywhere she looks. More information on her exhibit is after the interview, courtesy of the Taubman.

LL: Explain the exhibit in your own words?

SC: I have a solo show up at the 2nd Street Gallery in Charlottesville, and then this second show at the Taubman. I wanted to divide the shows – one to do with hair, something I've been working with as a subject and a medium for a little over 20 years – and the other show, “Bittersweet and Tender” is dealing with embedded history in American culture around racial disparity and economics and people as commodity.

This show at the Taubman, there's no neutrality around there. People are saying "I have a bad hair day, or good hair," or a particular hairstyle is not appropriate for that person or age (or is appropriate for that job, etc). It's a place in which we as human beings are negotiating who and how we are, and how we present ourselves. In that sense it becomes a kind of language. The language of American culture, politics and history, African-American hair has a lot that is said about it and has a lot to say.

LL: What was it that inspired you to use these materials for this exhibit?

SC: I've been using hair as a subject for 20 years, so there are pieces in the show that are not brand-new. I say that hairdressers are my heroes; a little on how that came about:

Think about what a hairdresser is doing. They're artists who are doing commissioned work on our heads. So we're walking around with their artwork all the time! They are perhaps the best known in many sense and the most anonymous group of artists. African-American hairdressers, specifically the women I worked with for the hair craft project (one of the pieces that's in the show here) had this rich tradition of knowing how to work with every kind of hair in every possibly way. It's an interesting thing as a black woman walking into a salon that works with hair grown by European-American people (what will we do there?) and as a straight-haired person walks into a black salon, there might be some cultural things that are happening there. It's not about them not being able to do their hair. There's this way which even the salon becomes a place to talk about the ability of African-American culture to become multilingual. Hair is a language; African-American people can speak straight-haired, curly-haired language, and so there's strength in that, as well as history.

You have to know yourself. You have to be multilingual. Hairdressers are my heroes because they're multilingual. There's a way in which hairdressers are like therapists because someone might be going through an issue like not feeling good about themselves and hairdressers can flip that. They're my heroes because in African-American community, this is one of the ways people can actually make a living whether or not they have experienced the right to have a great education (which we know is huge racial disparity around that). You might find an incredible hairdresser who never went to school or got a Ph.D but can make an incredible living. It's an old, rich tradition and truly a language.

In West Africa, hairstyles that I studied are actually indicative of specific things. Culturally, about who has certain bodies of knowledge, around gender, around class, all of those things. You can study the hair of a culture and know a lot about it. What is a valuable body, what is not valuable? We're still negotiating those things.

LL: What do you hope museum visitors experience from their visit and viewings?

SC: I try not to think about what I hope my audience is getting out of it. I have some intentionality, but I hope it connects with people in multiple ways. Here's one of the things about hair – it brings us together, our DNA is in our hair; we spend a fair amount of time primping ourselves. Hair becomes one of those things we can look racially past ourselves. It's a way in which we're all connected to our ancestors; hair brings us together and it separates us.

There's a piece in the story “Pluck and Grow” that's interactive. Pluck and Grow – I've asked people to write down metaphors about their hair. Those get dyed and twisted and placed in a wall – from a distance, it looks like an enlarged scalp. The audience is asked to pluck a hair and unravel it and read it. You might find one you can read or not, but you connect with whoever left that story. I'm also asking them to write their own stories; ss more people interact with it, the pieces that are replaced that aren't dyed, looks like graying hair.

I hope it becomes enriched by those who participate. Other people might be truly affected because they find it troublesome or provocative or familiar; there's some sort of symbiosis; sympathy or empathy. I can't control those things but I hope they happen.

LL: What inspires you in general, when you have artists' block, etc?

SC: I rarely have artists' block because I have more ideas than I can make! Thanks to my job as an educator, I am surrounded by artists who are creative, compelling people all the time. There's a wonderful flow of ideas; I'm also grateful to my friends who are non-artists; they know what I'm interested in (there's not a single hair-related article I haven't seen from the community helping me with their efforts for my work). I'm very blessed that way. Sometimes the more difficult thing as an artist is wondering which piece to make? And I do have to say that sometimes what's happening in current day culture can have an impact.