Unearthing a Roanoke Time Capsule

One Roanoker staffer was present when the Terrace Theatre time capsule was unearthed and reopened. See her brief piece below about the items inside. How amazing that her husband was part of both ceremonies 50 years apart!

× 1 of 5 Expand Suzi Findley Time Capsule Plaque × 2 of 5 Expand Suzi Findley Mayor Sherman Lea speaking at the event × 3 of 5 Expand Suzi Findley Ron Findley with the time capsule × 4 of 5 Expand Suzi Findley Unearthing the time capsule × 5 of 5 Expand Suzi Findley Reverend Damien Jackson taking out the items. Prev Next

Rev Damien Jackson, who is pastor at the Abundant Grace Church in Roanoke, was the emcee for the event. The Time Capsule was buried on the property the church now rents. Of course, it used to be the Terrace Theater and commemorates the building and opening of the Theater in 1967.

It actually took place on April 25, 1967, but they were not quite ready for the opening on the 18th, and since the plaque was already made, they placed it there with the real date being April 25, 1967.

My husband Ron was a Boy Scout at the time and was part of both ceremonies.

When they opened the capsule, everything was drenched with water. There was a Military Selective Service Card for when a young man got once they signed up for Military and was their ID for if they got drafted.

There was an old Silver Dollar in there from around 1878, some other coins, a Roanoke Chamber of Commerce Roster, a phone book, a bank statement with about $117,000.00 showing in that account, and several other pieces that were wet.

Suzi Findley, Circulation Manager for Roanoker Magazine