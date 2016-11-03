Foodie's Delight - 3 Great Recipes

If you loved seeing our gorgeous cover featuring a chocolate cherry Roanoke Star roll cake, then you’re going to love making it in your own kitchen and impressing the holiday guests!

× Expand Angie Barrett

Not only are the last two months of the year cooler, making us yearn for comfort food, but it’s also holiday season, which means we want to impress guests with great recipes. With that in mind, I went immediately to my good friend Angie Barrett (of BigBearsWife.com), a successful Virginia foodie blogger.

Angie has created recipes for her blog and for national brands, including KRAFT, Dixie Crystals, Sabra, Hormel and many more. In addition, she won the 2013 Food Lion Cook-off, has been featured on Huffington Post and BuzzFeed, and shared recipes on WSLS 10 cooking segments.

Grab the delicious recipe for Short Ribs and Cheesy Grits here on our blog, and be sure to grab our latest issue on newsstands to get the chocolate cherry roll and homemade mac and cheese recipes! You'll definitely be adding these dishes to the “favorites” list in your cookbook! —LIZ LONG

Short Ribs and Cheesy Grits

A restaurant quality meal that can be made perfectly in your very own kitchen! These ribs have been seasoned, braised and slow roasted for the perfect, fall-off-the-bone short rib. Next, they’re paired with homemade cheesy grits for a fantastic meal that’s full of southern comfort in every bite!

Ingredients:

3-4 pounds beef short ribs

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

4 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 tablespoon onion powder

2 cups beef broth

15 ounces tomato sauce

1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons honey

2 - 4 sprigs fresh thyme

Directions:

For the Short Ribs:

Preheat oven to 325F.

Sprinkle the short ribs with salt, pepper and onion powder.

Heat the olive oil in a large oven proof pot or a dutch oven over medium-high heat.

Once the oil is heated, add the short ribs.

Cook for 3-4 minutes or until browned.

Flip and cook the other side for 3-4 minutes or until brown. Remove from the pot and set aside.

Add the minced garlic to the pot and cook for 1 minute or until fragrant. Pour into a small bowl and set aside.

In medium-large bowl mix together the broth, tomato sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and honey. Whisk to combine.

Add ribs, broth mixture and cooked garlic back to the pot.

Add thyme sprigs.

Cook in a preheated oven for 2 hours. Remove thyme sprigs before serving.

For the Cheese Grits:

4 cups whole milk

1 cup yellow grits

1 teaspoon salt

5 tablespoons butter

3 cups shredded cheddar cheese

Directions:

In a sauce pan, heat 4 cups of milk over medium-high until hot.

Add in butter and salt, stir until butter is melted.

Stir in 1 cup yellow grits.

Reduce heat to low and cook for 10 minutes until thickened.

Once grits are done, stir in cheese until melted.

To Serve:

Spoon Grits into a large bowl and top with short ribs.

Yields: 2-4 servings depending on appetite!

... for the rest of this story and more from our November/December 2016 issue. Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!