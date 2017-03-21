1776, the Concert Musical Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1 (Rain date: Sunday, July 2) at 7:30 p.m. Theatre al fresco returns to Poplar Forest with our special presentation of 1776—the Tony Award-winning musical comedy by Sherman Edwards and Peter Stone based on the events leading up to the drafting and signing of the Declaration of Independence. Revel in the spirit of the Revolutionary era with Ben (Franklin), Richard Henry (Lee), John (Adams) and Tom (Jefferson); become acquainted with their personal foibles; and celebrate their brilliant contributions to our country’s history. Advance reservations are suggested. Admission is $17.76 for adults (ages 18+); $13 for youth and students (ages 6–17 or with college ID); and $4 for children (ages 5 and under). Tickets will be available for purchase online or by calling the Museum Shop at 434.534.8120.