1776, the Concert Musical

Poplar Forest 1542 Bateman Bridge Road, Poplar Forest, Virginia 24551

7:30 p.m. each evening

Theatre al fresco returns to Poplar Forest with our special presentation of 1776—the Tony Award-winning musical comedy by Sherman Edwards and Peter Stone based on the events leading up to the drafting and signing of the Declaration of Independence. Revel in the spirit of the Revolutionary era with Ben (Franklin), Richard Henry (Lee), John (Adams) and Tom (Jefferson); become acquainted with their personal foibles; and celebrate their brilliant contributions to our country’s history.

Ticket Details

  • $17.76 for adults (ages 18+)
  • $13 for youth and students (ages 6–17 or with college ID)
  • $4 for children (ages 5 and under)
  • Rain date: Sunday, July 2

Advance reservations are suggested. Tickets will be available for purchase online or by calling the Museum Shop at 434.534.8120.

Info

Poplar Forest 1542 Bateman Bridge Road, Poplar Forest, Virginia 24551

Visit Event Website

434.534.8120

