19th Annual Bank of Botetourt Beach Music Festival & Classic Car Show

19th annual Beach Music Festival & Classic Car Show Sat.July 29th beginning at 8 a.m. with registration for the Classic Car Show $15registration fee, each registered auto receives one free concert ticket.

Concert gates open at 10 a.m. Concerts begin at 12 noon with BAND OF OZ, GARY LOWDER AND SMOKIN HOT, BLACKWATER RHYTHM AND BLUES. $25pp/$40 per couple , no refunds CONCERTS ARE RAIN OR SHINE.

Special camping rates begin Thursday $15 per camper per night.

SPECIAL FRIDAY NIGHT CONCERT. 6 p,.m. with the Entertainers. $5 pp