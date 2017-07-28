19th Annual Bank of Botetourt Beach Music Festival & Classic Car Show

to Google Calendar - 19th Annual Bank of Botetourt Beach Music Festival & Classic Car Show - 2017-07-28 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 19th Annual Bank of Botetourt Beach Music Festival & Classic Car Show - 2017-07-28 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 19th Annual Bank of Botetourt Beach Music Festival & Classic Car Show - 2017-07-28 08:00:00 iCalendar - 19th Annual Bank of Botetourt Beach Music Festival & Classic Car Show - 2017-07-28 08:00:00

Glen Maury Park 10th Street, Buena Vista, Virginia 24416

19th annual Beach Music Festival & Classic Car Show Sat.July 29th beginning at 8 a.m. with registration for the Classic Car Show $15registration fee, each registered auto receives one free concert ticket.

Concert gates open at 10 a.m. Concerts begin at 12 noon with BAND OF OZ, GARY LOWDER AND SMOKIN HOT, BLACKWATER RHYTHM AND BLUES. $25pp/$40 per couple , no refunds CONCERTS ARE RAIN OR SHINE.

Special camping rates begin Thursday $15 per camper per night.

SPECIAL FRIDAY NIGHT CONCERT. 6 p,.m. with the Entertainers. $5 pp

Info

Glen Maury Park 10th Street, Buena Vista, Virginia 24416 View Map

Concerts & Live Music

Visit Event Website

540-460-1576

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - 19th Annual Bank of Botetourt Beach Music Festival & Classic Car Show - 2017-07-28 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 19th Annual Bank of Botetourt Beach Music Festival & Classic Car Show - 2017-07-28 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 19th Annual Bank of Botetourt Beach Music Festival & Classic Car Show - 2017-07-28 08:00:00 iCalendar - 19th Annual Bank of Botetourt Beach Music Festival & Classic Car Show - 2017-07-28 08:00:00

Contests
FREE E-Newsletter
Subscribe to The Roanoker!
Like us on Facebook!
The Menu: Roanoke's Best Restaurant Guide
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Blue Ridge Country
Life Outside magazine
bridebook

Our Blogs