2017 Women Working with Clay Symposium Exhibition

In conjunction with Hollins’ Women Working with Clay Symposium, the Wilson Museum presents an exhibition of work by the program’s director, Donna Polseno; presenters Julia Galloway, Gerit Grimm, Ayumi Horie, and Patti Warashina; and featured speaker Lale Dilbaş. This symposium emphasizes the creative process from every level. At the same time, it looks at the particular aspects and points of view that may be unique to women working in clay. Exhibit through June 15. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm.