2017 Summer Chamber Music Series: In the Time of War

Admission: FREE

Juxtaposing 1940s compositions from Sergei Prokofiev and John Ireland Our 2017 summer chamber music explorations include a diverse and beautiful range of free public concerts and an intensive two-week training session with young artists. Faculty and guest artist performers include: Shmuel Ashkenasi, violin David Ehrlich, violin Mathias Tacke, violin Katharina Kang, viola Michael Klotz, viola Coleman Itzkoff, cello Dmitry Kouzov, cello Phillip Paglialonga, clarinet Richard Masters, piano Kwan Yi, piano.