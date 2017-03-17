2017 Summer Chamber Music Series: In the Time of War

Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech 190 Alumni Mall , Roanoke, Virginia 24061

Admission: FREE

Juxtaposing 1940s compositions from Sergei Prokofiev and John Ireland Our 2017 summer chamber music explorations include a diverse and beautiful range of free public concerts and an intensive two-week training session with young artists. Faculty and guest artist performers include: Shmuel Ashkenasi, violin David Ehrlich, violin Mathias Tacke, violin Katharina Kang, viola Michael Klotz, viola Coleman Itzkoff, cello Dmitry Kouzov, cello Phillip Paglialonga, clarinet Richard Masters, piano Kwan Yi, piano.

Info

Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech 190 Alumni Mall , Roanoke, Virginia 24061

Visit Event Website

(540) 231-5300

please enable javascript to view

