2017 Summer Chamber Music Series: Sounds of Strings

Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech 190 Alumni Mall , Roanoke, Virginia 24061

Admission: Free

Featuring works by Luigi Boccherini, Ludwig van Beethoven, and Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky Our 2017 summer chamber music explorations include a diverse and beautiful range of free public concerts and an intensive two-week training session with young artists. Faculty and guest artist performers include: Shmuel Ashkenasi, violin David Ehrlich, violin Mathias Tacke, violin Katharina Kang, viola Michael Klotz, viola Coleman Itzkoff, cello Dmitry Kouzov, cello Phillip Paglialonga, clarinet Richard Masters, piano Kwan Yi, piano.

