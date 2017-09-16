22nd Annual Marine 5k Mud Run

The Marine Mud Run will be entering their 22nd year and has become an historical community event. Over the past twenty years, more than 29,500 “runners” have participated, generating over $293,000.00 to benefit Roanoke Toys for Tots Foundation and Camp Roanoke. Both of these organizations benefit underprivileged children in the Roanoke Valley.

If you have yet to take the Marine Mud Run Challenge, you're missing out on the cleanest fun you'll ever have with a 5K race! As you will see from the pictures on our web site, it's a pretty muddy affair.

Many folks ask, just how tough is the course? We reply, it's as hard or easy as you want it to be! We have semi-pro runners down to the neighbor next door that has never entered a 5k race. Individual and 5 Person Team races and the Pollywog Jog, a shorter version for kids 12 years and under.

New in 2017...The Devil Dog Dare

The Devil Dog Dare is being introduced in this year’s race. This race will have more obstacles added to our 5k Mud Run and is designed for the runner that would like more challenges. Some of the obstacles are Hay Bale Jump, Atlas Stone, Water Bucket Carry, Sand Bag Carry, Ammo Can Carry and Memorization Test. For those that choose not to do an obstacle or fail to complete, will be assigned penalty burpees.

One thing is for sure if you run this race, the Marines will see to it that you finish it. Part of the Marines creed is to never leave another Marine behind. And for this event we will never leave a runner behind!