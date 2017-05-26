26th Annual Roanoke Valley Gem & Mineral Show

Friday & Saturday 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Sunday 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Open to the public. There will be many of the finest bead, fossil, mineral, gem, southwestern jewelry and jewelry merchants in the USA at our show! Custom made jewelry and repairs while you wait. This show is fun for the whole family! Bring the kids! Bring a friend!

Custom designed work & repairs while you wait.

Adult admission $5 Ticket good all 3 days.

Children under age 16 Free with a responsible adult

Free Parking - Hourly Door Prizes

Grand Door Prize of a ring with a precious stone