Met Opera Live in HD: Der Rosenkavalier

Performances are held in Whitman Theater in the Business Science Building, on the campus of Virginia Western Community College.

$20 - Adults

$18 - Seniors, Opera Roanoke Subscribers and Met Members

A $3 per ticket service fee will be added to each order.

The dream cast of Renée Fleming as the Marschallin and Elīna Garanča as Octavian star in Strauss’s grandest opera. In his new production, Robert Carsen, the director behind the Met’s recent Falstaff, places the action at the end of the Habsburg Empire, underscoring the opera’s subtext of class and conflict against a rich backdrop of gilt and red damask, in a staging that also stars Günther Groissböck as Baron Ochs. Sebastian Weigle conducts the sparklingly perfect score.

Approximate run time: 3 hrs 38 mins