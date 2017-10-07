BRETHREN HERITAGE DAY FESTIVAL, OCTOBER 7, 2017 AT CAMP BETHEL All are welcome to the 33rd Annual Heritage Day Festival at Camp Bethel, sponsored by Church of the Brethren congregations. Camp Bethel is minutes away from Interstate 81, just north of Roanoke, Virginia, in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Apple butter making, home-made crafts, canned and baked goods, children's activities, quilts, music, breakfast and lunch dining, and demonstrations of old-time woodworking and metalworking skills: all these and more in a scenic outdoor setting among streams, ponds, trees, and fields, at this historic camp and conference center celebrating its 90th anniversary in 2017. www.CampBethelVirginia.org