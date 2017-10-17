36th Annual Woods Rogers Labor & Employment Seminar (Roanoke)

LA-LA LAND OR JUST HR CRAZY?

Are you hitting the right notes with your HR decisions? Are your HR principles in line with current labor and employment law practices? Every HR professional must anticipate workforce issues, engage in tactical preparation, and compose effective responses to the new HR challenges. The soundtrack of 2017 is playing and you can’t afford to miss the dance.

Join Woods Rogers attorneys at one of our 36th Annual Labor & Employment Seminars as we discuss how to stay in tune with current HR laws and more in order to keep your business in harmony.

What We’ll Cover

-Up-To-The Minute Case Law Update

-News from the “Big Three” Federal Agencies

-Latest Changes in Immigration Law

-Hot Topics in Healthcare Reform

-Managing the Informal Work Environment

-Proper Classification of Workers

-LGBTQ and Non-Discrimination Laws

-…and more

Woods Rogers is a SHRM Preferred Provider. Our 2017 Labor and Employment Seminars will be submitted for approval for continuing education credit from the Human Resources Certification Institute (HRCI) and from the Society of Human Resources Management (SHRM). Attorneys who attend will be eligible for Virginia Mandatory Continuing Legal Education Board CLE credits.

Questions? Contact Paul Simms at psimms@woodsrogers.com or (540) 983-7791.