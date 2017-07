Friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter sponsor this event. Support the funding by walking your dog in this event. You may walk your dog, in memory of a dog and you can also make a donation to this fund, Enjoy breathtaking views while walking. Enjoy visiting our many farm animals. Starts at 9:00 am til noon Also, Picnic and Visit The National D-Day Memorial, Bedford Museum, Poplar Forest and The Blue Ridge Parkway