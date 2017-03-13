7th Annual Chantilly Farm Bluegrass & BBQ Festival

Times: Friday 12pm-11pm Saturday 11am-11pm Sunday 11am-4pm

May 26-28, 2017 One of the region's fastest growing bluegrass and mountain music events featuring an all-star lineup of some of the biggest artists in the genre along with local and regional talent! THE place to be on Memorial Day weekend! Chantilly Farm is proud to be the home festival of the award winning, Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice! **FEATURING PERFORMANCES BY** The SteelDrivers, Larry Sparks & The Lonesome Ramblers, Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice, The Grascals, Lonesome River Band, Band of Ruhks, Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers, Deer Creek Boys, Big Country Bluegrass, Jeff Brown & Still Lonesome, Mason Creek, Bad Ridge, Wound tight, The Loose Strings Band, The Wildmans, Gravel Road Bluegrass Band, Tony & Heather Mabe Ministries, The Compton's & Friends, Janet Turner & Friends, Back Porch Cloggers and more! Bring an instrument and JAM! We'll be adding MIDNIGHT CAMPFIRE JAMS for the first time this year! Friday evening's jam will be lead by Wound TIght and Saturday evening's jam will be lead by the Deer Creek Boys! Additional activities include arts and crafts vendors, great camping, contests, a variety of delicious food, jamming opportunities, expanded children's area, hiking trails, cornhole tournament, midnight jam and more to be announced. So, bring the entire family--there's something for all ages! Interested in earning a free ticket? Simply sign up to volunteer or join our pre-event street team and we'll hook ya' up! Email us at chantillyfarm@gmail.com to learn more. Learn more about Chantilly Farm: http://www.chantillyfarm.com/ Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/chantillyfarm Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/festivalfarm Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/chantillyfarm.