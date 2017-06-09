Ligia Lewis, <em>minor matters</em>, 8 pm

Keith Hennessy, s<em>olo,</em> 9:30 pm

Direct from New York and international performances, American Realness (AR) will feature performances from Ligia Lewis, <em>minor matters,</em> and Keith Hennessy, <em>solo</em>. American Realness calls attention to new artistic production from socially and aesthetically marginal and subversive artists tearing at the boundaries of form and wrestling with the realities of identity. Through visual, visceral, and text-based explorations of perception, sensation, form, and attention, the artists of American Realness propose ruptures in the fabric of contemporary thought. American Realness @ hollinsdance mfa is curated by AR founder Benjamin Pryor. June 9-10.