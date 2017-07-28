Art Director Laurent Linn

Google Calendar - Art Director Laurent Linn - 2017-07-28 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art Director Laurent Linn - 2017-07-28 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art Director Laurent Linn - 2017-07-28 10:00:00 iCalendar - Art Director Laurent Linn - 2017-07-28 10:00:00

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Linn is art director for Simon &amp; Schuster Books for Young Readers, where he works on picture books, middle-grade, and teen novels. He began his career as a puppet designer/builder in Jim Henson’s Muppet Workshop, creating characters for various productions, including the<em> Muppet Christmas Carol</em> and <em>Muppet Treasure Island</em> films. With Henson over a decade, he worked primarily on <em>Sesame Street,</em> becoming the creative director for the <em>Sesame Street Muppets</em>, winning an Emmy Award. Linn is on the board of the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators, and is artistic advisor for the annual Original Art exhibit at the Society of Illustrators in New York. He is also an author and illustrator: his illustrated teen novel is <em>Draw the Line</em>. Summer Graduate Programs in Children's Literature and Children's Book Illustration event.

Info

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019 View Map

Education & Learning, This & That

Google Calendar - Art Director Laurent Linn - 2017-07-28 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art Director Laurent Linn - 2017-07-28 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art Director Laurent Linn - 2017-07-28 10:00:00 iCalendar - Art Director Laurent Linn - 2017-07-28 10:00:00

Contests
FREE E-Newsletter
Subscribe to The Roanoker!
Like us on Facebook!
The Menu: Roanoke's Best Restaurant Guide
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Blue Ridge Country
Life Outside magazine
bridebook

Our Blogs