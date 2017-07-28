Art Director Laurent Linn

Linn is art director for Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers, where he works on picture books, middle-grade, and teen novels. He began his career as a puppet designer/builder in Jim Henson’s Muppet Workshop, creating characters for various productions, including the<em> Muppet Christmas Carol</em> and <em>Muppet Treasure Island</em> films. With Henson over a decade, he worked primarily on <em>Sesame Street,</em> becoming the creative director for the <em>Sesame Street Muppets</em>, winning an Emmy Award. Linn is on the board of the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators, and is artistic advisor for the annual Original Art exhibit at the Society of Illustrators in New York. He is also an author and illustrator: his illustrated teen novel is <em>Draw the Line</em>. Summer Graduate Programs in Children's Literature and Children's Book Illustration event.