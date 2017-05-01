Art Exhibition: 2017 Artist-in-Residence Susan Lichtman

Susan Lichtman works from direct observation to create large-scale paintings. Her renderings of interior spaces suggest a domestic narrative; she is influenced not only by Johannes Vermeer and Pierre Bonnard, but by cinematography and fiction. Lichtman lives and works in southeastern Massachusetts and is an associate professor of painting at Brandeis University. The Frances Niederer Artist-in-Residence program allows Hollins to bring a nationally recognized artist to campus every year. While in residence, the artist creates work in a campus studio and teaches an art seminar open to all students. During their time at Hollins, the artist-in-residence is a vital part of the campus and greater Roanoke community. Lecture and opening reception, 6 pm, Frances Niederer Auditorium. Exhibit through May 9.

Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm.