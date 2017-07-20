Art Exhibition: Keynote Talk and Opening Reception: Drawings from "The Whale"

Google Calendar - Art Exhibition: Keynote Talk and Opening Reception: Drawings from "The Whale" - 2017-07-20 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art Exhibition: Keynote Talk and Opening Reception: Drawings from "The Whale" - 2017-07-20 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art Exhibition: Keynote Talk and Opening Reception: Drawings from "The Whale" - 2017-07-20 19:30:00 iCalendar - Art Exhibition: Keynote Talk and Opening Reception: Drawings from "The Whale" - 2017-07-20 19:30:00

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Keynote talk and opening reception for "Drawings from <em>The Whale</em> exhibition."&nbsp;In 2016, New England-based artists Ethan and Vita Murrow published their innovative wordless children’s book, <em>The Whale</em>. This exhibition presents the book’s 29 original graphite drawings detailing the story of two children pursuing the local legend of a whale in their town harbor. The Murrows write, “We’ve worked collaboratively since the day we met, on all kinds of art including writing, video, film, drawing, and photography.” The Wilson Museum is proud to partner with Hollins M.F.A. in Children’s Book Writing and Illustrating Program. Exhibit through October 8.&nbsp;Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm.

Info

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019 View Map

Education & Learning, This & That

Google Calendar - Art Exhibition: Keynote Talk and Opening Reception: Drawings from "The Whale" - 2017-07-20 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art Exhibition: Keynote Talk and Opening Reception: Drawings from "The Whale" - 2017-07-20 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art Exhibition: Keynote Talk and Opening Reception: Drawings from "The Whale" - 2017-07-20 19:30:00 iCalendar - Art Exhibition: Keynote Talk and Opening Reception: Drawings from "The Whale" - 2017-07-20 19:30:00

Contests
FREE E-Newsletter
Subscribe to The Roanoker!
Like us on Facebook!
The Menu: Roanoke's Best Restaurant Guide
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Blue Ridge Country
Life Outside magazine
bridebook

Our Blogs