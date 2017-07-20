Art Exhibition: Keynote Talk and Opening Reception: Drawings from "The Whale"

Keynote talk and opening reception for "Drawings from <em>The Whale</em> exhibition." In 2016, New England-based artists Ethan and Vita Murrow published their innovative wordless children’s book, <em>The Whale</em>. This exhibition presents the book’s 29 original graphite drawings detailing the story of two children pursuing the local legend of a whale in their town harbor. The Murrows write, “We’ve worked collaboratively since the day we met, on all kinds of art including writing, video, film, drawing, and photography.” The Wilson Museum is proud to partner with Hollins M.F.A. in Children’s Book Writing and Illustrating Program. Exhibit through October 8. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm.