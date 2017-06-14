Artist Talk II: Amanda Miller

Miller was the founder, artistic director, and choreographer of<em> Pretty Ugly Dance Company </em>from 1992 till 2009 and was a founding member, principal dancer, and resident choreographer of Ballet Frankfurt under the direction of William Forsythe. Miller will present her professional field portfolio in the form of an artist talk. She will be sharing her extensive experiences in dance as she reflects upon her poignant journey as a performing, teaching, and choreographing dance artist.