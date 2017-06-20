Artist Talk III: Tyler Walters

Google Calendar - Artist Talk III: Tyler Walters - 2017-06-20 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Artist Talk III: Tyler Walters - 2017-06-20 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Artist Talk III: Tyler Walters - 2017-06-20 20:00:00 iCalendar - Artist Talk III: Tyler Walters - 2017-06-20 20:00:00

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Currently associate professor of the practice at Duke University, Walters was founding director of the Carolina Ballet Summer Intensive, and as a leading dancer with the Joffrey Ballet, was featured in hundreds of performances around the globe. Walters will present his professional field portfolio in the form of an artist talk. He will be sharing his extensive experiences in dance as he reflects upon his poignant journey as a performing and teaching dance artist.

Info

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019 View Map

Education & Learning, This & That

Google Calendar - Artist Talk III: Tyler Walters - 2017-06-20 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Artist Talk III: Tyler Walters - 2017-06-20 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Artist Talk III: Tyler Walters - 2017-06-20 20:00:00 iCalendar - Artist Talk III: Tyler Walters - 2017-06-20 20:00:00

Contests
FREE E-Newsletter
Subscribe to The Roanoker!
Like us on Facebook!
The Menu: Roanoke's Best Restaurant Guide
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Blue Ridge Country
Life Outside magazine
bridebook