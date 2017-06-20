Artist Talk III: Tyler Walters

Currently associate professor of the practice at Duke University, Walters was founding director of the Carolina Ballet Summer Intensive, and as a leading dancer with the Joffrey Ballet, was featured in hundreds of performances around the globe. Walters will present his professional field portfolio in the form of an artist talk. He will be sharing his extensive experiences in dance as he reflects upon his poignant journey as a performing and teaching dance artist.
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019 View Map