Artist Talk VI: Naimah Kioski

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Kioski has danced with Eliot Feld’s Ballet Tech, Arthur Mitchell’s Dance Theatre of Harlem, and the Gazelle national touring cast of the Broadway production <em>The Lion King </em>to name a few. Kioski will present her professional field portfolio in the form of an artist talk. She will be sharing her extensive experiences in dance as she reflects upon her poignant journey as a performing, teaching, and choreographing dance artist.

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019 View Map

