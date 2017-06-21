Author, Blogger, and Literary Agent Eric Smith

Smith is an author, blogger, and literary agent in Richmond, VA. By day, he can be found working as an associate literary agent for P.S. Literary. When he isn’t seeking out new voices and their writing, he fusses over his own. His first humor book, <em>The Geek’s Guide to Dating</em>, was published by Quirk Books in December 2013, and was an Amazon 2013 Best Book of the Year selection in humor, as well as a Best of the Year pick by PopSugar and Wired’s GeekDad. His debut young adult novel, <em>Inked</em>, was published with Bloomsbury’s digital imprint, Bloomsbury Spark in January of 2015. The sequel, <em>Branded</em>, will be out in May.