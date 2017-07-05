Author Ali Standish

Standish, Hollins M.F.A. ’15, children’s literature, is the author of <em>The Ethan I Was Before</em>, published in January in both the U.S. and the U.K., and described as a “breathtaking debut.” A poignant middle grade novel of friendship and forgiveness, which the Children’s Book Review called “one of the best new books for preteens and tweens.” Besides her Hollins degree she holds an M.Phil. in children’s literature from the University of Cambridge. Summer Graduate Programs in Children's Literature and Children's Book Illustration event.