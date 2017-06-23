Author/Illustrator Brian Lies

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Lies is the award-winning author and/or illustrator of more than two dozen books for children, including his <em>NY Times</em> bestselling bat series (<em>Bats at the Beach</em>, <em>Bats at the Library</em>, etc.). He has done many pieces for the Cricket Group magazines, and has won numerous awards for his magazine, book, and fine art work. He has worked in a variety of media, including oils, acrylics, scratchboard, and stained glass. Summer Graduate Programs in Children's Literature and Children's Book Illustration event.

