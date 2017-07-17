Author of "Children of Two Seasons: Poems for Young People," Lara Saguisag

Saguisag, Hollins M.A. ’05, children’s literature, also holds an M.F.A. in creative writing from The New School and a Ph.D. in childhood studies from Rutgers University. She is assistant professor of English at College of Staten Island, City University of New York, where her current research project examines representations of childhood in Progressive Era comic strips and draws from histories and theories of childhood, comics, humor, and visual culture. She has been the recipient of a Library of Congress Swann Foundation Fellowship, among other awards and her articles on children’s literature and comics have appeared in <em>The International Journal of Comic Art</em>, <em>Children’s Literature Association Quarterly</em>, and<em> The Horn Book.</em> She has also published several children’s books, including <em>Children of Two Seasons: Poems for Young People</em>, and <em>Ninoy Aquino: A Courageous Homecoming</em>. She serves on the International Committee of the Children’s Literature Association. Summer Graduate Programs in Children's Literature and Children's Book Illustration event.