Author of "In the Great Green Room," Amy Gary

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Gary is the author of the new biography <em>In the Great Green Room: The Brilliant and Bold Life of Margaret Wise Brown,</em> a 1932 graduate of what was then Hollins College. In 1990, Gary discovered unpublished manuscripts and songs from Brown tucked away in a trunk in the attic of Margaret’s sister’s barn. Since then, Gary has catalogued, edited, and researched all of Brown’s writings. Her work on Margaret Wise Brown has been covered in <em>Vanity Fair</em>, <em>Entertainment Weekly</em>, and on NPR. Summer Graduate Programs in Children's Literature and Children's Book Illustration event.

