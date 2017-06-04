Hollins Competitive Swim Camp is designed to teach and refine competitive swimming skills. In addition to a series of sessions teaching proper techniques of the four competitive strokes and starts and turns, time will be spent studying underwater camera footage of the campers. Talk sessions concerning nutrition and strength training will also be included. Instructional program designed to serve all levels of competitive swimmers. Small camper-to-coach ratio, not to exceed 10:1, ensures personal instruction and attention. A minimum of six hours of lectures, demonstrations, and drills per day. Each swimmer’s strokes, turns, and starts videotaped in color above and below the surface on a daily basis. Video review of camper’s stroke and technique with coaching staff. Dry-land exercises that will help with developing strength, and reducing risk of injury. Lunch will be provided and nutrition information introduced to campers. Each day will finish with a review of everything, and a fun group activity. For cost and more information: Coach Patrick Richardson, richardsonpj@hollins.edu, 540-362-6539. June 4-8, or come one or more days. June 4, starts and turns. June 5, freestyle. June 6, backstroke. June 7, breaststroke. June 8, butterfly.