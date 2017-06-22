Dance Lab: M.F.A. Dance Thesis Exhibition

The Eleanor D. Wilson Museum is committed to serving a wide variety of art disciplines and fostering creativity and collaboration across the Hollins campus and in the region. In response to the shifting paradigm of art making, the Wilson Museum is partnering with Hollins’ M.F.A. dance program to host “Red Wind / Ruah Aduma,” a graduate dance thesis project presented by Erika Tsimbrovsky, melding live dance, performance, and visual art. Through July 2