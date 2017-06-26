The return of the Graduate Program in Screenwriting and Film Studies' Faculty Screening and Lecture Series. First up, Joe Gilford. Gilford will be screening <em>High Noon</em>. The discussion that follows will look at<em> High Noon’s </em>place in the social and political trajectory of the 1950s, the western genre, and the world of screenwriter Carl Foreman. He will share his vast knowledge of the blacklist and its effects in movie history.