Faculty member Jenna McGrath presents “Worldview and the Psychology of Success”

Is it possible to write a script under a tight deadline and enjoy the process? Through a series of writing exercises, guided visualizations, and lecture, McGrath will explore how our attitudes about writing can shape our experiences on the page and in our careers. This interactive evening will provide students with an opportunity to bring some of their unconscious ideas about the writing process to the fore, examine those beliefs and then choose the approach that will set them up for success in the future. We’ll tackle topics like procrastination, writers block, time management, and worldview. McGrath will share some of the training techniques that she used to prepare for three World Championships in the extreme sport of freediving, and discuss how those same tools can be applied to the decidedly unathletic pursuit of sitting on your duff and writing a great story. Sponsored by the Graduate Program in Screenwriting and Film Studies.