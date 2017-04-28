Hollins Celebrates Tree Campus USA Designation

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Hollins will officially celebrate the Tree Campus USA designation during its Arbor Day observance on April 28.

4 pm &nbsp;Tree Campus USA designation ceremony and tree planting, Wyndham Robertson Library lawn

4:30 pm&nbsp; Campus Tree Tour

7 pm&nbsp; Screening of the documentary, <em>City of Trees</em>, Niederer Auditorium, Wetherill Visual Arts Center

Tree Campus USA is a national program created in 2008 by the Arbor Day Foundation to honor colleges and universities for effective campus forest supervision and for engaging staff and students in conservation goals.

