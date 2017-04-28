Hollins Celebrates Tree Campus USA Designation

Hollins will officially celebrate the Tree Campus USA designation during its Arbor Day observance on April 28.
4 pm Tree Campus USA designation ceremony and tree planting, Wyndham Robertson Library lawn
4:30 pm Campus Tree Tour
7 pm Screening of the documentary, <em>City of Trees</em>, Niederer Auditorium, Wetherill Visual Arts Center
Tree Campus USA is a national program created in 2008 by the Arbor Day Foundation to honor colleges and universities for effective campus forest supervision and for engaging staff and students in conservation goals.
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019 View Map