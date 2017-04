Rockefeller University professor and Hollins alumna Mary Elizabeth “Mary Beth” Hatten will be the guest speaker at Hollins University’s 175th Commencement Exercises. The ceremony takes place Sunday, May 21, at 10 a.m. on the school’s historic Front Quadrangle. For more information: <a href="https://www.hollins.edu/on-campus/commencement-at-hollins/">https://www.hollins.edu/on-campus/commencement-at-hollins/</a>