The camp, open to beginners and advanced players, will focus on individual skill work, team play, and competition. Our goal is to improve skills and have fun! July 10-12, 9 am - 3 pm, grades 6-12. For cost and more information, contact Coach Katherine Lawson at 540-362-6424 or <a href="mailto:klawson@Hollins.edu">klawson@Hollins.edu</a>.