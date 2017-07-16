Hollinsummer: Hollins Theatre-Caught in the Act

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

At the home of the Hollins Theatre Institute, you can channel your passion for theatre by exploring acting, musical theatre, and improv—and even touch on the wizardry of theatre technology. You’ll expand your skills as you work with Hollins faculty in a unique and creative atmosphere. For cost and more information: <a href="http://www.hollins.edu/hollinsummer">www.hollins.edu/hollinsummer</a> July 16-22

<strong>Hollinsummer 2017 theatre&nbsp;is now full. Contact <a href="mailto:huadm@hollins.edu">huadm@hollins.edu</a> if you are interested in being placed on a waitlist.</strong>

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

