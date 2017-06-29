How a Picture Book Gets to Print with Candice Ransom and Frances Gilbert

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Author Candice Ransom (Hollins M.A. ’07, children’s literature) and editor Frances Gilbert, associate publishing director at Random House Books for Young Readers, trace the birth of <em>Amanda Panda Quits Kindergarten</em> from one illustration of an opinionated panda through several not-quite-right drafts of the text and multiple wardrobe changes for the main character, to the finished book, launched June 20. Summer Graduate Programs in Children's Literature and Children's Book Illustration event.

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019 View Map

