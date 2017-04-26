Lecture: "A Free Market Approach to Environmental Protection"

Nick Loris, Herbert and Joyce Morgan Fellow in Energy and Environmental Policy at The Heritage Foundation, will discuss “A Free Market Approach to Environmental Protection.” Loris studies and writes about energy supplies, energy prices, and other economic effects of environmental policies and regulations, including climate change legislation, energy efficiency mandates, and energy subsidies. He has commented many times on the changes in environmental policy that are likely in the Trump Administration. Loris has testified before House and Senate committees. He has been quoted in major newspapers such as <em>The Wall Street Journal </em>and <em>The New York Times</em>, and has appeared on CNN, Fox News Channel, MSNBC, and NPR. Loris’s appearance at Hollins is sponsored by a grant from the Charles G. Koch Foundation.