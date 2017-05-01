Lecture by Helene Gayle, CEO of McKinsey Social Initiative

Gayle is CEO of McKinsey Social Initiative, a nonprofit organization that tackles complex global social challenges. McKinsey's first program, Generation, addresses the problem of youth unemployment with projects in five countries and a goal of connecting one million young people with skills and jobs in five years. Gayle has been named one of <em>Forbes</em>' "100 Most Powerful Women" and <em>Newsweek</em>'s top 10 "Women in Leadership."