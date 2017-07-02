M.F.A. Dance Performance V / Mobile Tour

Start time to be listed on: www.hollins.edu/academics/graduate-degrees/dance-mfa/

M.F.A. Dance Performance V features a collection of original work in performance and/or choreography by current M.F.A. dance candidates in site-specific locations on and around the Hollins campus. As part of the thesis capstone research project, performance and dance work featured in this concert highlight a diverse approach to contemporary dance practices, research, and making.