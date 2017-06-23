No Shame Theatre

An experiential performance lab where writers, performers and audience are constantly changing roles. Anything can happen and usually does in this late night venue for original work. We take the first 15 pieces to walk in the door and there are only three rules: pieces must be original (no copyright violations), short (five minutes or less), and not break anything (including the law). Inside those rules you can do pretty much anything you're interested in trying in front of a live audience--plays, monologues, songs, dance, poetry, mime, juggling, comedy, tragedy, Improvisation, dada, magic--we've even seen people do floral arrangements! Pieces are accepted starting at 10 pm, doors open at 10:30 pm, and the show starts at 11 pm, running on average an hour and a half. June 23, 30, July 7, 14, 21, and 28.

Admission: $5