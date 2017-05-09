Opening Reception: 2017 Senior Majors Exhibition

Eleanor D. Wilson Museum 8009 Fishburn Dr, Roanoke, Virginia

This exhibition features the work of members of the Hollins class of 2017 majoring in studio art: Natalie Marie Badawy, Suprima Bhele, Laura Carden, Samantha Dozal, Madi Hurley, Maggie Perrin-Key, and Erin M. Leslie. The exhibition is the final requirement for art students earning their Bachelor of Arts at Hollins, and is the capstone experience of their yearlong senior project. Exhibit through May 21. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm.

Eleanor D. Wilson Museum 8009 Fishburn Dr, Roanoke, Virginia

