Playwright Nicole B. Adkins

Adkins, Hollins M.F.A. ’11, children’s literature, is the author of<em> Playwriting and Young Audiences: Collected Wisdom and Practical Advice from the Field</em>. Her stage credits include an adaptation of the picture book <em>The Lion and The Little Red Bird</em> by Elisa Kleven, at Children’s Theatre of Charlotte; <em>The Adventures of Iris and Walter</em>, an adaptation of four early readers by Elissa Guest, at the Hollins-Mill Mountain Winter Festival of New Works; and <em>Commedia Snow White and the Seven Dwarves</em>, at Children’s Theatre of Charlotte. Summer Graduate Programs in Children's Literature and Children's Book Illustration event.