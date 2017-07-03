Scholar-in-Residence Katherine Capshaw

Capshaw is professor of English at the University of Connecticut, and the author of<em> Civil Rights Childhood: Picturing Liberation in African American Photobooks</em>, and <em>Children’s Literature of the Harlem Renaissance</em>. Her research interests include 20th-century American literature, ethnic American literature (African American literature), children’s literature, graphic novel, visual culture. Summer Graduate Programs in Children's Literature and Children's Book Illustration event.
Info
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019 View Map