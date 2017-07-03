Scholar-in-Residence Katherine Capshaw

Capshaw is professor of English at the University of Connecticut, and the author of<em> Civil Rights Childhood: Picturing Liberation in African American Photobooks</em>, and <em>Children’s Literature of the Harlem Renaissance</em>. Her research interests include 20th-century American literature, ethnic American literature (African American literature), children’s literature, graphic novel, visual culture. Summer Graduate Programs in Children's Literature and Children's Book Illustration event.