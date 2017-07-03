Scholar-in-Residence Katherine Capshaw

Google Calendar - Scholar-in-Residence Katherine Capshaw - 2017-07-03 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Scholar-in-Residence Katherine Capshaw - 2017-07-03 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Scholar-in-Residence Katherine Capshaw - 2017-07-03 19:30:00 iCalendar - Scholar-in-Residence Katherine Capshaw - 2017-07-03 19:30:00

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Capshaw is professor of English at the University of Connecticut, and the author of<em> Civil Rights Childhood: Picturing Liberation in African American Photobooks</em>, and <em>Children’s Literature of the Harlem Renaissance</em>. Her research interests include 20th-century American literature, ethnic American literature (African American literature), children’s literature, graphic novel, visual culture. Summer Graduate Programs in Children's Literature and Children's Book Illustration event.

Info

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019 View Map

Education & Learning, This & That

Google Calendar - Scholar-in-Residence Katherine Capshaw - 2017-07-03 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Scholar-in-Residence Katherine Capshaw - 2017-07-03 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Scholar-in-Residence Katherine Capshaw - 2017-07-03 19:30:00 iCalendar - Scholar-in-Residence Katherine Capshaw - 2017-07-03 19:30:00

Contests
FREE E-Newsletter
Subscribe to The Roanoker!
Like us on Facebook!
The Menu: Roanoke's Best Restaurant Guide
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Blue Ridge Country
Life Outside magazine
bridebook

Our Blogs