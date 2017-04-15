Theatre Production: "Godspell"

Music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz. Book by John-Michael Tebelak. Prepare ye for the timeless tale of friendship, loyalty, and love based on the Gospel According to St. Matthew. This revolutionary international sensation offers a blend of songs, ranging in style from pop, to rock, to vaudeville. A rag-tag gang of seekers dance across the stage with comedy and joy on a journey that dissolves hauntingly into crisis, loss, and despair, only to bounce back with hope and jubilation. <em>Godspell</em>’s messages of kindness, tolerance, and love come vibrantly to life at a time when we can really use it. Boasting a score with chart- topping songs, a book by a visionary playwright, and a cast of talented “disciples,” <em>Godspell</em> is a timeless sensation that continues to touch audiences of all kinds. April 12-15 at 7:30 pm. Admission: $10. Due to popular demand, Hollins Theatre has added a matinee performance of <em>Godspell</em> to Saturday, April 15 at 2 pm!! Although advance ticket sales have closed for the other performances of <em>Godspell</em>, it's very likely there will be tickets at the door due to no shows and cancellations. Unclaimed tickets will be released to the wait list 5 minutes before curtain.