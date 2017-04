Due to popular demand, Hollins Theatre has added a matinee performance of <em>Godspell </em>to Saturday, April 15 at 2 pm! Although advance ticket sales have closed for the other performances of <em>Godspell</em>, it's very likely there will be tickets at the door due to no shows and cancellations. Unclaimed tickets will be released to the wait list 5 minutes before curtain.