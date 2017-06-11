The Tinker Mountain Writers’ Workshop is an opportunity to develop the writing skills you’ve always wanted in a one-week experience at Hollins University. Nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, you’ll be surrounded by peace, beauty, and inspiration as you discover your full potential as a creative writer. With class sizes of no more than 15 students, you'll benefit from one-on-one interaction with your workshop leader along with in-depth class discussions. With such tranquility along with rousing discussion, the atmosphere at the Tinker Mountain Writers’ Workshop is sure to bring out the best in your writing. June 11-16. For cost and more information, call 540-362-6229 or go to <a href="http://www.hollins.edu/tmww">www.hollins.edu/tmww</a>