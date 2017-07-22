Twenty-third Annual Francelia Butler Student Conference on Children’s Literature

Keynote speaker Elisabeth Rose Gruner is associate dean of the School of Arts and Sciences and associate professor of English at the University of Richmond. She teaches children’s and young adult literature and Victorian literature, as well as creative nonfiction writing. Her current research is on young adult literature and the “crisis in reading”; more broadly, she is interested in the relationships between children’s and young adult literature and education. Summer Graduate Programs in Children's Literature and Children's Book Illustration event.